Telangana government constitutes common recruitment board for State universities

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a common board for centralized recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities, barring medical varsities, in the State. A government order (GO) was issued to the effect.

To bring uniformity and carry out expeditious recruitment and also examine several issues, the government constituted a State-level committee (to make recommendations), the GO said.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, in its report, recommended assigning the process of recruitment either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board to be established for the purpose, it said.

The State government accepted the recommendation of the committee and decided to constitute the common board, it said.

At present, 15 State universities are functioning in Telangana, other than medical universities and the recruitment is being made by the universities themselves with prior approval of the State government.

