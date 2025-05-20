Tapan Kumar Deka's tenure as Intelligence Bureau chief extended for another year The Indian government has approved a one-year extension for Tapan Kumar Deka as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, recognising his distinguished leadership and crucial role in national security.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Indian government has approved a one-year extension for Tapan Kumar Deka as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The extension comes under the provisions of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, and will be effective from June 30, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes first. This decision was confirmed by the Cabinet Appointment Committee through an official government notification.

Tapan Kumar Deka: A distinguished career in Intelligence

Tapan Kumar Deka, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, became the 28th Director of the Intelligence Bureau in July 2022, succeeding Arvind Kumar. Deka, who joined the IB in 1995, has held various pivotal roles within the agency, including Deputy Director, Joint Director, Additional Director, and Special Director.

Born on February 25, 1963, in Sarthebari, Assam, Deka has had an illustrious career in law enforcement. After completing his Master's degree in Physics from Delhi University, he successfully cleared the IPS examination on his first attempt in 1988 and joined the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Deka’s long tenure in the Intelligence Bureau has seen him involved in numerous key operations, where he contributed significantly to India's national security. He played a crucial role in handling anti-terrorism operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as managing northeastern insurgency issues. Deka was instrumental in tackling Pakistan-sponsored Mujahideen groups, particularly during his tenure in the United States, where he was deeply involved in countering cross-border terrorism.

His involvement in the investigation of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks further cemented his role as a key figure in India's intelligence apparatus. Deka’s efforts were crucial in bringing the perpetrators of the horrific attacks to justice.

Awards and recognition

Tapan Kumar Deka's service has been widely recognised. In 2012, he was honoured with the prestigious President's Police Medal for distinguished service, acknowledging his contributions to national security and policing.

As the head of the Intelligence Bureau, Deka’s leadership has been marked by his commitment to tackling emerging threats, ensuring the agency’s preparedness against both internal and external security challenges.

A continued leadership in challenging times

With his extension, Deka will continue leading one of India’s most vital intelligence agencies during a period of heightened security challenges. As the Intelligence Bureau navigates a rapidly changing global and domestic security environment, Deka’s experience and leadership will be crucial in maintaining the agency’s operational efficiency and counter-intelligence capabilities.