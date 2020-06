Image Source : AP Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day spike with 1,927 COVID-19 cases; Chennai alone counts 1,390 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily spike in coronavirus cases with 1,927 fresh ones, taking its tally to 36,841. The state also recorded 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With a steep rise in cases, the total number of infected persons in the state now reached 36,841.

Of the 1,927 cases, Chennai has reported 1,390. The state capital's total now stands at 25,937.

Meanwhile, with 1,008 people being discharged today, the total number of recoveries in the state has now reached 19,333.

