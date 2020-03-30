17 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, state toll at 67

Image Source : AP Tamil Nadu has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu has reported 17 news positive cases of coronavirus on Monday taking the state toll of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 67, informed Tamil Nadu Health Department. Among 17 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of them have surfaced from Erode, chief minister Palaniswami said. He added that additional personal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the health personnel have been ordered. Meanwhile, amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, thousands of migrant workers are now stranded in Tamil Nadu. However, the government is taking care of their food and shelter and even medical help.