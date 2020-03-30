Monday, March 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 17 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, state toll at 67

17 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, state toll at 67

Tamil Nadu has reported 17 news positive cases of coronavirus on Monday taking the state toll of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 67, informed Tamil Nadu Health Department. Among 17 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of them have surfaced from Erode, chief minister Palaniswami said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 13:41 IST
Tamil Nadu, COVID19, coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic
Image Source : AP

Tamil Nadu has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu has reported 17 news positive cases of coronavirus on Monday taking the state toll of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 67, informed Tamil Nadu Health Department. Among 17 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of them have surfaced from Erode, chief minister Palaniswami said. He added that additional personal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the health personnel have been ordered. Meanwhile, amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, thousands of migrant workers are now stranded in Tamil Nadu. However, the government is taking care of their food and shelter and even medical help.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X