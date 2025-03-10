Swiggy launches 'Fasting Mode' for users to take break from food notifications Swiggy's fasting mode shall continue to be available throughout the year for various fasting occasions, giving users more flexibility in managing their food notifications.

Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of the 'Fasting Mode' feature that will offer users the flexibility to pause food notifications whenever they observe a fast. Starting with Ramzan and extending to other fasting periods such as Navratri, this feature does not interfere during fasting hours while keeping the platform ready for users when they need it, the company said in a statement.

"Users can switch Fasting Mode on or off anytime from the Swiggy app. Once activated, food notifications will be paused between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and 4 PM for all users observing fasting during Ramzan Notifications automatically resume after fasting hours, without users having to turn them back on," Swiggy stated.

Swiggy expands food delivery service to 100 railway stations

In another user-friendly initiative, Swiggy last week said it has expanded its food delivery service, in partnership with IRCTC, to 100 railway stations across 20 states in India.

In the coming months, the food and grocery delivery platform will continue to expand its reach to more stations across the length and breadth of the country, Swiggy said in a statement.

"Train journeys are an integral part of India's culture, and food plays a central role in that experience. Expanding Swiggy Food on Trains to 100 stations allows us to serve passengers with greater convenience and access to a diverse range of meals from across the country," Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said.

Swiggy joined hands with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in March 2024 to deliver food on train.

(With inputs from PTI)