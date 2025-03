Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging IT blocking rules, seeks response in six weeks The plea of the Software Freedom Law Centre states that prior to taking down information from platforms like 'X', notice should be given to its originator.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL challenging certain rules of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. The apex court has sought a response from the Centre within six weeks.

The plea of the Software Freedom Law Centre states that prior to taking down information from platforms like 'X', notice should be given to its originator.

The story is being updated.