SpiceJet staff assault: Army issues statement over 'murderous' attack by officer; airline vows action According to SpiceJet, the incident left one of its employees unconscious, while another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth. A staff member also suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries.

Srinagar:

The Indian Army on Sunday said it is committed to "upholding the highest standards of discipline", hours after a video surfaced in which an official could be seen allegedly assaulting four SpiceJet ground staff members at the Srinagar Airport. In a statement, the Army acknowledged the incident and said it is completely cooperating with the authorities in the probe.

"The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army," the Army said in a statement. "The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct, and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case."

What happened at the Srinagar Airport?

During boarding for flight SG-386 to Delhi, the senior Army officer, identified as Lieutenant Colonel RK Singh, assaulted the four SpiceJet employees following a dispute over excess cabin baggage. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

According to SpiceJet, Lieutenant Colonel Singh was carrying two cabin bags weighing a total of 16kg, which was more than the permitted limit of 7 kg. The SpiceJet employees "politely" asked Lt Col Singh about the same, asking him to pay the extra charges, but the Army officer entered the aerobridge and assaulted its ground staff, the airline alleged.

The incident forced the CISF personnel at the airport to intervene, following which an FIR was registered against Lt Col Singh.

Four SpiceJet employees injured

According to SpiceJet, the incident left one of its employees unconscious, while another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth. A staff member also suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries. The staff members were later admitted to a hospital.

SpiceJet vows legal action

SpiceJet has vowed legal action against Lt Col Singh and initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. It has also written a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, seeking action against Lt Col Singh for the "murderous assault" on its staff.

The airline has said it has also secured the CCTV footage of the incident.

"A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," the SpiceJet statement read.

