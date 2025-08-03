SpiceJet staff assaulted by Army officer over baggage dispute at Srinagar airport | Video SpiceJet has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as an “unprovoked and life-threatening assault.” A company spokesperson emphasised that any form of violence against airline staff is unacceptable and assured that the airline will take every possible legal and regulatory action.

Srinagar:

A routine boarding procedure turned violent at Srinagar Airport on July 26, when a senior Army officer brutally assaulted four SpiceJet ground staff members at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 to Delhi. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over excess cabin baggage, escalating into what the airline has termed a 'murderous assault.'

Argument over excess baggage turned violent

According to SpiceJet’s official statement, the passenger was carrying two cabin bags weighing a total of 16 kg, more than twice the permissible limit of 7 kg. When the ground staff politely asked him to pay for the excess baggage, the passenger refused and forcibly entered the aerobridge without completing the required boarding process- a serious breach of aviation security norms.

He was escorted back to the gate by CISF personnel, but the situation deteriorated further.

Brutal assault leaves employees injured

At the gate, the officer physically assaulted four airline employees.

The injuries include-

A spinal fracture

Serious jaw injuries

One staff member lost consciousness after being hit and repeatedly kicked while on the ground

Another suffered nose and mouth bleeding after being kicked while trying to help a colleague

All injured personnel were immediately hospitalised and are currently under medical care for grievous injuries.

FIR filed, no-fly listing in process

An FIR has been registered with local authorities.

SpiceJet has:

Secured and handed over CCTV footage of the incident to the police

Written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA, urging strict action and requesting the passenger be placed on the No-Fly List

Initiated internal disciplinary procedures to ban the passenger from flying with SpiceJet for at least a month

The airline is expected to push for more stringent and long-term penalties through aviation regulatory bodies.

Airline condemns violence, vows legal action

SpiceJet has issued a strong condemnation of the incident, calling it an 'unprovoked and life-threatening assault'. A company spokesperson stated that violence against airline staff will not be tolerated, and affirmed that the airline will pursue all legal and regulatory remedies to ensure justice for its injured employees.

Growing concern over air rage

This incident highlights a growing concern within India’s aviation sector regarding passenger misconduct and the safety of airline personnel. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to take up the matter for broader review, especially in terms of enforcement of no-fly lists and disciplinary procedures.

Investigations underway

An internal inquiry has been launched by SpiceJet. Meanwhile, sources indicate that standard operating procedures will be strictly followed in barring the passenger from future travel with the airline during the investigation phase.