Soldier commits suicide at SSB camp in Uttar Pradesh

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway. 

Maharajganj (UP) Published on: November 10, 2019 15:37 IST
A soldier of the 66th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun at the Hardidali camp in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night and the victim was identified as Basher Ahmad (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway. 

