'Missing' US woman found on Maharashtra Goa border

Image Source : PTI/FILE 20-year-old US woman tourist, who went "missing" from a hostel in Anjuna coastal belt in Goa on November 7, was traced on the Goa-Maharashtra border

A 20-year-old US woman tourist, who went "missing" from a hostel in Anjuna coastal belt in Goa on November 7, was traced on the Goa-Maharashtra border, police said on Saturday. Elizabeth Mann was traced on the Maharashtra side of the border on Friday late night, said Anjuna police inspector

Suraj Gawas. Mann, who arrived in the coastal state on October 24, went "missing" from her hostel at Anjuna coastal belt in North Goa on November 7 morning, the day she was supposed to fly out.

A missing person complaint was lodged by her mother. "CCTV footage of the hostel shows Elizabeth left her room around 5 am on Thursday," Gawas added.

