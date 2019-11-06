Odisha: 25-year-old woman set ablaze by in-laws succumbs to burn injuries

Image Source : PTI Woman set ablaze by in-laws succumbs to burn injuries

A 25-year old pregnant woman who was set ablaze allegedly by her in-laws in Odisha's Ganjam district has succumbed to her burn injuries, police said on Wednesday. The victim identified as Mamali, wife of Tukuna Panigrahy of Debabhumi area under Aska Police Station limit, died at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday during treatment.

The woman was set ablaze by her in-laws including husband and mother-in-law on October 31 after failing to get more dowry from her mother, a widow. Police have arrested the women 40-year old husband and 65-year old mother-in-law Uma Panigrahy on Sunday and forwarded them to judicial custody.

Now the attempt to murder case will be treated as a case of murder, said inspector in charge, Aska police station PK Sahoo. According to the complaint, Mamali had married to Tukuna two years ago. At the time of the marriage, her mother had given cash of Rs 40,000 and some gold ornaments.

But her in-laws made more demand and physically tortured her before finally setting her on fire.

