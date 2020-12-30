Image Source : ANI BJP cancels membership of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who had fired shots near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Ghaziabad BJP President Sanjeev Sharma clarified that the unit had no knowledge about Gurjar's association with the Shaheen Bagh issue.

"Kapil Gurjar was part of a group of BSP workers who joined BJP today. We had no knowledge about his association with Shaheen Bagh issue," Sharma told news agency ANI.

