BJP cancels membership of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

​The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who had fired shots near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2020 18:47 IST
Ghaziabad BJP President Sanjeev Sharma clarified that the unit had no knowledge about Gurjar's association with the Shaheen Bagh issue. 

"Kapil Gurjar was part of a group of BSP workers who joined BJP today. We had no knowledge about his association with Shaheen Bagh issue," Sharma told news agency ANI

