Image Source : INDIA TV Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru on December 31, January 1. Check timings

Section 144 will be imposed in Bengaluru on the occasion of the New Year. The restrictions will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar, the commissioner said. Only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed, he added.

The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 911 fresh coronavirus infections and 11 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,16,256 and 12,062 respectively. Three more UK returnees were among those who tested positive, taking their total to 26. The total infections comprised 8,91,095 cumulative discharges of them 1,214 on Sunday and 13,080 active cases, including 209 in the intensive care units of various hospitals.

READ MORE: Guidelines for Mumbaikars on New Year: Will curfew be imposed?

Latest India News