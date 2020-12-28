Image Source : INDIA TV Guidelines for Mumbaikars on New Year: Will curfew be imposed? Here is your cheat sheet

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued guidelines for residents as they usher in the New Year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state government urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes and celebrate the New Year in the confines of their homes.

Will curfew be imposed during the day?

There will be no curfew on December 31 throughout the day. However, a night curfew is in force till January 5 in major cities of the state. Areas falling under municipal corporation limits (major cities) are under curfew between 11 pm and 6 am till January 5 as a precautionary measure taken after a new variant of coronavirus was found in the UK.

No gatherings at seashores, gardens

The state government has advised people to not gather at seashores, gardens and on roads in large numbers on December 31. They should maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. Every year, people throng Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and other places in the state. Thus, people have been advised to take care of their health.

These age groups shouldn't step out at all

Residents above 60 years of age and below 10 years should not step out of the houses, the Maharashtra government has said.

No religious, cultural programmes

The Maharashtra government has also advised against organising any religious or cultural rallies and programs. Those visiting religious places on the first day of the year should maintain social distancing and follow COVID protocol.

No firecrackers

There should be no bursting of firecrackers to avoid pollution, the circular released by the Maharashtra government mentioned.

