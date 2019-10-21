Image Source : ANI Terror camps ko hum barbaad kardengey: Satya Pal Malik warns Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that India won't hesitate in entering Pakistan and dismantle terror infrastructures inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) if the latter continues to aid and facilitate terrorists' entry into the Indian territory.

"We will dismantle terrorist camps and if they still do not mend their ways, we will go inside (PoK). Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar dengey aur agar yeh nahi baaz aaye toh hum andar jayengey," he said while speaking to the reporters in Srinagar.

The Governor made the remarks while answering a question on Indian Army's action against terrorist camps inside PoK on Sunday.

Indian Army on Sunday inflicted heavy damages and casualty on the Pakistan side after two Indian soldiers and a civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

The Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) have been targeted/destroyed, fatalities reported.

Later that day, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat confirmed that six to ten Pakistani soldiers are dead after India Army's befitting reply at LoC firing. He further said that the Indian Army had targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

General Bipin Rawat told media, "Ever since Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, we have been getting repeated inputs of infiltration by terrorists from across the border to disturb peace and harmony in the state."

(With inputs from ANI)

