Samajwadi Party MLA booked for remarks against PM Modi

Samajwadi Party MLA from Rae Bareli, Manoj Pandey, has been booked for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR against Pandey was lodged by former BJP district president Dileep Kumar on Sunday night after a video in which Pandey is heard addressing a gathering in Kaithal village of his constituency Unchahar, went viral on the social media.

In his complaint, Dileep Kumar said, "Pandey is heard abusing the Prime Minister. He equated the Prime Minister with 'Natwarlal', a legendary criminal, and hurled expletives against him and others holding constitutional posts in the country. Pandey does not stop here and even goes on to abuse a local Pradhan."

SHO, Unchahar, Vinod Kumar Singh has registered a case under charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and statements creating and promoting enmity against Manoj Pandey.

Reacting to Pandey's remarks, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said these were 'sanskaar' of SP. "Those making derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the ones who have looted the state," Singh said.

