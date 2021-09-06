Monday, September 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Samajwadi Party MLA booked for remarks against PM Modi

Samajwadi Party MLA booked for remarks against PM Modi

Manoj Pandey, has been booked for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: September 06, 2021 10:58 IST
booked for remarks against modi
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Samajwadi Party MLA booked for remarks against PM Modi

Samajwadi Party MLA from Rae Bareli, Manoj Pandey, has been booked for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR against Pandey was lodged by former BJP district president Dileep Kumar on Sunday night after a video in which Pandey is heard addressing a gathering in Kaithal village of his constituency Unchahar, went viral on the social media.

In his complaint, Dileep Kumar said, "Pandey is heard abusing the Prime Minister. He equated the Prime Minister with 'Natwarlal', a legendary criminal, and hurled expletives against him and others holding constitutional posts in the country. Pandey does not stop here and even goes on to abuse a local Pradhan."

SHO, Unchahar, Vinod Kumar Singh has registered a case under charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and statements creating and promoting enmity against Manoj Pandey.

Reacting to Pandey's remarks, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said these were 'sanskaar' of SP. "Those making derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the ones who have looted the state," Singh said.

Also Read: BJP starts 'prabuddh sammelan' in 18 cities ahead of UP assembly polls

Also Read: Thousands of farmers gather at Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat; Tikait for BJP 'drubbing' in UP

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News