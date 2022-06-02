Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Sakinaka rape-murder case: Accused Mohan Chouhan sentenced to death

Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: A Special Court in Mumbai on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a man accused of raping and murdering a 34-year-old woman in the Sakinaka area last September.

The prosecution had on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for Mohan Chouhan (45) saying this offence falls under the 'rarest of rare' category. According to police, Mohan had raped and murdered the lady by inserting a rod in her private parts.

The accused was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder on May 30.

According to police, Chauhan had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts in September last year. The woman died the next day during treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital due to a heavy loss of blood.

The police had filed a charge sheet in the case just 18 days after the incident.

