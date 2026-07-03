RSS calls for impartial probe in Ram Temple donation theft case, urges Hindus to exercise restraint

New Delhi:

Calling for an impartial probe into the alleged embezzlements of donations at Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Friday that strict action is required in the case to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future, adding that devotees are 'pained' by the incident.

In a video statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also called for Hindus to exercise restraint, saying anti-Hindu factions should not be allowed to misuse this opportunity to spread misinformation about Hinduism.

Further, he expressed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will conduct a neutral probe in the matter.

"The allegations of theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has pained the devotees of Lord Ram and the society," Hosabale said. "The UP government has initiated a probe by constituting an SIT. It is important to ensure that strict action is taken against the guilty."

"The RSS believes that strict action is needed and steps should be accordingly to ensure that the faith of devotees continues. We expect an impartial probe in this. The RSS also requests the entire Hindu society to exercise restraint and be patient, and not to allow anti-Hindus to take an opportunity of this incident," he added.

The Ram Temple donation theft case

The allegations of theft have called a massive row in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due early next year. Currently, the case is being investigated by an SIT, which has arrested eight people, including Champat Rai's close aide Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.

The other accused arrested in the case are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava.

The matter continues to be investigated by the SIT, which will also re-audit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's accounts for the past five years. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that the "re-audit will cover construction-related expenditure as well as jewellery and other gold and silver items received as donations."

The authorities have also recovered cash worth Rs 20.39 lakh from Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu.

Additionally, 1 grams of gold, about 375 grams of silver and USD 1,121 have also been recovered.