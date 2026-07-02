'Betrayed faith, propriety and devotion,' Akhilesh invokes Ambedkar to slam BJP over Ram Temple theft case

Lucknow:

Continuing his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged embezzlements of donations at Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the saffron will be unable to return to power in the state following the assembly elections early next year.

Speaking at a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow, the former chief minister said the BJP was trying to suppress the issue by "threatening and intimidating" people and by "fabricating stories". However, all such efforts of the saffron party, he said, will fail miserably.

"The news of the theft at a temple in Ayodhya has reached every village. This time the BJP will get neither donations, nor offerings, nor votes," Akhilesh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Akhilesh, a Lok Sabha member from the Kannauj constituency, said people are not happy with the alleged theft at the Ram Temple and are preparing to remove the saffron party from power through ballot, referring to the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He also hoped that justice would be done in the matter, as he pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh is witnessing widespread corruption, and every government department and the police stations are involved in a "systematic mechanism of extortion".

"The first name associated with 'maryada' (propriety) is Lord Ram and the second is the Constitution. They (BJP) have betrayed faith, propriety and devotion. Now, they are preparing to undermine the Constitution and democracy as well," the former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly said, invoking BR Ambedkar.

"We hope the truth regarding the offerings made in the name of Lord Ram will come before people. Once the truth is out, people will deliver their verdict," he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year, along with those in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The BJP has been in power in Uttar Pradesh since 2010, a state that sends the most MPs to the Lok Sabha.

But Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party is looking to garner support in its favour through the allegations of theft at the Ram Temple and has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

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