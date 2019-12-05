9 killed, several injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Image Source : ANI PHOTO 14 killed in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

At least 9 people were killed while several others were critically injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa early on Thursday. The accident was reported after a bus rammed into a stationary truck in the district.

According to a police official, the mishap took place near Gudh road, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa.

"The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others," Rewa's Superintendent of police Abid Khan said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

