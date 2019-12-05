Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 9 killed, several injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

9 killed, several injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

According to a police official, the mishap took place near Gudh road, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Several people have been reported critically injured in the accident.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2019 10:26 IST
Rewa bus accident
Image Source : ANI PHOTO

14 killed in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

At least 9 people were killed while several others were critically injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa early on Thursday. The accident was reported after a bus rammed into a stationary truck in the district. 

According to a police official, the mishap took place near Gudh road, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa.

"The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others," Rewa's Superintendent of police Abid Khan said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he added. 

Also Read | 8 killed, several injured in Morocco bus crash

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge​

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News