Railways remove blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus pandemic 

The Indian Railways have undertaken a massive cleaning drive to ensure the safety of passengers traveling in trains. Coaches are being sanitised with disinfectants to ensure utmost hygiene, making travel safe for passengers. In view of the pandemic, East Coast Railway has directed to remove blankets in (AC) Tire I, II and III train coaches.

J P Mishra, PRO, East Coast Railway: East Coast Railway has directed to remove blankets in (AC) Tire I, II and III train coaches, in view of pandemic Coronavirus. Toilets on trains will be washed at major stations. — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

The East Central Railways, reportedly said the cleaning staff of major stations has also been instructed to disinfect various passengers contact surfaces like benches, chairs, washbasins, bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. Railway authorities are also carrying out fogging of trains and all pit-lines as part of the drive.

Moreover, toilets on trains will also be washed at major stations.

Taking on to his twitter handle, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the transporter “is taking unprecedented precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection”

Railways is taking unprecedented precautions to prevent the spread of Novel #Coronavirus infection.



The railway stations and trains are being sanitised to ensure utmost hygiene, making travel safe for passengers. pic.twitter.com/GGTqFjOcS8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2020

With two casualties and 83 infected so far, the government has launched an array of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the infection.

