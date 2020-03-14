Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Railways remove blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus pandemic

Railways remove blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus pandemic

With two casualties and 83 infected so far, the government has launched an array of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the infection.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 13:34 IST
Railways remove blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus pandemic
Image Source : TWITTER @PIYUSHGOYAL

Railways remove blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus pandemic 

The Indian Railways have undertaken a massive cleaning drive to ensure the safety of passengers traveling in trains. Coaches are being sanitised with disinfectants to ensure utmost hygiene, making travel safe for passengers. In view of the pandemic, East Coast Railway has directed to remove blankets in (AC) Tire I, II and III train coaches. 

The East Central Railways, reportedly said the cleaning staff of major stations has also been instructed to disinfect various passengers contact surfaces like benches, chairs, washbasins, bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. Railway authorities are also carrying out fogging of trains and all pit-lines as part of the drive.

Moreover, toilets on trains will also be washed at major stations.

Taking on to his twitter handle, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the transporter “is taking unprecedented precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection”

With two casualties and 83 infected so far, the government has launched an array of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the infection.

ALSO READ | After earlier denial, Nigambodh Ghat allows funeral of woman who died due to COVID-19

ALSO READ | Telangana reports one more positive case

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News