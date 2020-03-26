Coronavirus crisis: Rahul Gandhi praises govt, says economic package 'first step in right direction'

Rahul Gandhi/File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the Centre's announcement of a Rs 170,000 crore worth of relief package for the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout of COVID-19, was the "first step in the right direction."

"The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women & the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown," Gandhi said in a tweet today.

The Centre today announced a Rs 170,000 crore worth of relief package to protect the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout of Coronavirus. Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit migrant workers and rural poor and the women.

Sitharaman also announced that doctors, paramedics, nurses, Asha workers, cleaning workers involved in the fight against coronavirus and treating affected patients would be extended medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each. Addressing the media, Sitharaman said the scheme will help 20 lakh health professionals and workers across the country in case they want to avail it.

