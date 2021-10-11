Rabri Devi rubbishes reports of differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) No differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, says Rabri Devi

Amid reports of growing differences between the two sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, senior RJD leader Rabri Devi rushed to Patna on Sunday. She drove straight to elder son Tej Pratap's official residence. Tej Pratap, however, was not present at his residence.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, Rabri Devi categorically rubbished reports of differences and stated that her sons are united in the fight against the BJP-JDU alliance. She said, instead the fight is between the ruling BJP and JDU.

"There is no fight between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, instead the fight is going on between BJP and JDU," she told reporters.

Notably, differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi have been brewing with the two being vocal against each other. Tej Pratap last month floated a new student organisation -- Chhatra Janshakti Parishad.

Tej Pratap while speaking at a workshop organised by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad in Patna recently, had alleged that "Lalu has been confined to Delhi by some 4-5 people, who dream of becoming the national president of RJD". Although he didn't take the name of any leader, the remarks were directed at Tejashwi who is RJD's de facto chief.

Tejashwi is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He had also served as the Deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government (an alliance of the RJD, JDU and Congress --- now dissolved). Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu, served as the Health Minister.

Earlier in August, Tejashwi had asked Tej Pratap to maintain 'discipline' after the latter questioned the sacking of Akash Yadav as state president of RJD students' wing.

Meanwhile, Misa Bharti (eldest daughter of Lalu-Rabri) and Tej Pratap were left out of the RJD star campaigners' list for the upcoming by-elections to a couple of assembly seats. Not only this, but the star campaigners' list also omitted Rabri Devi's name.

The development is being seen as further sidelining of the elder siblings in the party founded and headed by the father who has made little secret of his preference for younger son Tejashwi.

