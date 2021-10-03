'He got LK Advani arrested': Tejashwi refutes brother Tej Pratap's 'Lalu hostage' charge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tejashwi refutes brother Tej Pratap's 'Lalu hostage' allegation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has refuted elder brother Tej Pratap's claim that "4-5 people have held his father Lalu Prasad hostage" in Delhi. Tejashwi, who is seen as Lalu's political heir, said that all such charges are baseless and that being 'hostage' does not match Lalu's personality.

"Lalu Ji had been CM of Bihar for a long time. He even got LK Advani arrested. These things don't match with his stature," Tejashwi, who happens to be the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, replied when asked about Tej Pratap's allegation.

Notably, differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi have been brewing with the two being vocal against each other. Tej Pratap last month floated a new student organisation -- Chhatra Janshakti Parishad.

Tej Pratap while speaking at a workshop organised by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad in Patna, had alleged that "Lalu has been confined to Delhi by some 4-5 people, who dream of becoming the national president of RJD". Although he didn't take the name of any leader, the remarks were directed at Tejashwi who is RJD's de facto chief.

"My father(Lalu Prasad Yadav) is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who've dreamt of becoming Rashtriya Janata Dal's national chief. Don't need to name them as it's known to everyone. He was released nearly yr ago from jail but is held hostage in Delhi," Tej Pratap had said.

Tejashwi is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He had also served as the Deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government (an alliance of the RJD, JDU and Congress --- now dissolved). Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu, served as the Health Minister.

Earlier in August, Tejashwi had asked Tej Pratap to maintain 'discipline' after the latter questioned the sacking of Akash Yadav as state president of RJD students' wing.

Also Read | 'Lalu held 'hostage' in Delhi, alleges Tej Pratap Yadav

Latest India News