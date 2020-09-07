Monday, September 07, 2020
     
Punjab announces more relaxations in unlock 4: All you need to know

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced more relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2020 20:12 IST
Punjab govt announces unlock 4 guidelines.

The Punjab government on Monday announced Unlock 4 guidelines giving more relaxations in the lockdown in urban areas. Previously, the MHA had issued Unlock 4 guidelines on August 30, that was part of phased manner exit from the lockdown. The Centre had allowed states to further provide more relaxations following which states are releasing guidelines for conducting business in Unlock phase 4.

Punjab announces Unlock 4 guidelines | Key takeaways

  •  According to new guidelines, non-essential shops will now be allowed to open on Saturdays.
  • The non-essential shops will be allowed to function from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm.
  • The Punjab government has also revised night curfew timings which will now be in place in all cities/towns now from 9:30 pm to 5 am.
  • Also Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, till 9 pm.
  • After 9 pm, home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.

