Punjab announces more relaxations in unlock 4: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab govt announces unlock 4 guidelines.

The Punjab government on Monday announced Unlock 4 guidelines giving more relaxations in the lockdown in urban areas. Previously, the MHA had issued Unlock 4 guidelines on August 30, that was part of phased manner exit from the lockdown. The Centre had allowed states to further provide more relaxations following which states are releasing guidelines for conducting business in Unlock phase 4.

Punjab announces Unlock 4 guidelines | Key takeaways

According to new guidelines, non-essential shops will now be allowed to open on Saturdays.

The non-essential shops will be allowed to function from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm.

The Punjab government has also revised night curfew timings which will now be in place in all cities/towns now from 9:30 pm to 5 am.

Also Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, till 9 pm.

After 9 pm, home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.

