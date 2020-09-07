Image Source : FILE Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to reopen for visitors from September 21

The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort will be reopened for visitors from September 21, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra announced on Monday. The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh made the announcement in a tweet.

Guidelines for social distancing and wearing mask have been circulated. While only 5,000 people would be permitted to visit the Taj daily, the Agra Fort will allow only 2,500.

Other historical monuments like Etmauddaula's tomb, Sikandra, and Fatehpur Sikri were reopened from September 1.

