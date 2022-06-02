Days after singer Moose Wala's murder, Punjab to restore security of 434 VVIPs from June 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A few days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Punjab government said it would restore security of 434 VVIPs.

Highlights Days after singer Moose Wala murder, Punjab govt to restore secuirty of 434VVIPs from June 7

The court was hearing a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni

In the last hearing, the govt was asked to inform the court why it had withdrawn the security

Moose Wala murder: The Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana Court that the security cover, which was withdrawn or curtailed, will be restored for all 434 VVIPs from June 7. This decision comes a few days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in Mansa a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

The government decision on restoration of the security came to light during the resumed hearing before the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh. In a previous hearing, the court had asked the government to bring relevant material in a sealed cover to explain the basis on which it had withdrawn or pruned the security of the protectees.

The court was hearing a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister O.P. Soni through counsel Madhu Dayal. Soni sought the quashing of the order of de-categorising his security from "Z" and the withdrawal of security personnel.

After the government withdrew half of his security cover, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh last week said he asked his office to send the remaining security personnel to the government as he "does not need" them.

At the same time, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) deployed its armed men in the security of the jathedar, who had asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the "uncertain times".

In an order, the government withdrew or curtailed the security of 434 VIPs in the state. They largely include former legislators, heads of various "deras" and police officers.

The head of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, is among them.

Latest India News