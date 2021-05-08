Image Source : ANI Pune police enforced complete weekend lockdown

Pune Police on Saturday was checking vehicles in the city amid the weekend lockdown that has been imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pune Police has enforced a complete weekend lockdown in the city. As per the guidelines only pharmaceutical shops are allowed to function during the weekend lockdown.

The city reported 4,415 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 54,022 new COVID cases and 898 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department. As many as 37,386 people recovered from the disease in the state in the said period.

