We do not need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence: Md Salim on Pulwama attack anniversary

On the one year anniversary of the infamous Pulwama attack which led to the martyrdom of 40 CRPF soldiers, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim has said that rather than a memorial to remind the country of it's incompetence we must get answers as to how the attack took place.

In his tweet Salim said, "We dont need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth' & exploded in #Pulwama."

"Justice for Pulwama attack needs to be done," he further added.

Pulwama attack turned out to be a tipping point in the already suffering Indo-Pak relations. In the aftermath of the attack, the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to strike Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot Pakistan.