Used fuel tank of PSLV rocket launcher sent to ISRO

A four-member team from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Tuesday inspected the used fuel tank of the PSLV rocket-launcher that was found by fishermen near in Puducherry, and transported it back to ISRO which houses the space centre. The team arrived on an intimation by the Puducherry governmentto the Indian Space Research Organisation about the fuel tank, a senior official of the department of revenue and disaster management told PTI

The government informed the space research organisation about the tank and the team came and took the tank back, the official of the Revenue and Disaster Management said.

On Monday, fishermen found the tank after it fell into their net. Not knowing what the object was, they brought it to shore and were told that it was a used fuel tank of the rocket-launcher.

