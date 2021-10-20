Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade, en route to Agra from Lucknow, stopped at Expressway by police

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @INCINDIA Priyanka Gandhi stopped from proceeding towards Agra

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cavalcade, en route to Agra from Lucknow, was stopped at Lucknow-Agra Expressway by the police. The Congress leader wanted to go to Agra. However, police blocked the road and didn't allow her cavalcade to proceed.

Police said that Section 144 has been clamped in Lucknow in view of the upcoming festival season till November 8. It restricts the movement of people in masses. The section empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people.

As soon as Priyanka's convoy was stopped, scores of Congress leaders resorted to sloganeering against the Yogi Adityanath government and created ruckus.

"They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" Priyanka asked.

"In the BJP government, if it is a crime to seek justice, to show condolences to someone, then we will continue to commit this crime... We will continue to raise our voice for justice," she said.

Priyanka was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and later died in police custody.

The Congress party in a tweet lashed out at the BJP government and accused it of 'murdering the rights of people and crushing the voices that demand justice for the poor'.

