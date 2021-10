Follow us on Image Source : PTI Section 144 imposed in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in capital Lucknow to ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals and maintain law and order.

The Lucknow police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests.

