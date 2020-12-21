Image Source : INDIA TV 'BJP will struggle to cross double digits': Prashant Kishor makes West Bengal assembly poll prediction

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Taking to Twiitter, he opined that the BJP would struggle to even get seats in the double digits in the election. And if proven wrong, The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head said that he would "quit this space".

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal



PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

Kishor's tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded his two-day Bengal visit.

