Monday, December 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'BJP will struggle to cross double digits': Prashant Kishor makes West Bengal assembly poll prediction

'BJP will struggle to cross double digits': Prashant Kishor makes West Bengal assembly poll prediction

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Taking to Twiitter, he opined that the BJP would struggle to even get seats in the double digits in the election.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2020 11:22 IST
'BJP will struggle to cross double digits': Prashant Kishor makes West Bengal assembly poll predicti
Image Source : INDIA TV

'BJP will struggle to cross double digits': Prashant Kishor makes West Bengal assembly poll prediction

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Taking to Twiitter, he opined that the BJP would struggle to even get seats in the double digits in the election. And if proven wrong, The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head said that he would "quit this space".

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted.

Kishor's tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded his two-day Bengal visit.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News