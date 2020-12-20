'Son of the soil will become CM in Bengal', Shah slams Mamata over 'outsider' debate

Image Source : INDIA TV 'Son of the soil will become CM in Bengal', Shah says in targeted attack on Mamata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday put an end to the "insider-outsider debate" in West Bengal and promised that "a son of the soil will become the chief minister" if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted to power in the state. Shah, who was on a two-day tour in Bengal, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy and asserted that the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation.

Attack on Nadda's convoy

Shah, who was addressing a press conference in Bolpur, alleged that Banerjee had failed to control the law and order situation in the state, which was rapidly falling on all development indices.

"The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government...if they have any doubt they can go through the rule book," Shah said.

READ MORE: Will win over 200 seats in Bengal and form govt, says Amit Shah

The 'insider-outsider' debate

The top BJP leader also said the ruling TMC was raking up the "outsider-insider" debate to divert public attention from the failures of the state government.

"I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use the term for Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed to enter in other states," he asked.

Attacking the Mamata government over Bangladeshi infiltration, Shah said the TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it, he said.

CAA

Responding to a question on the CAA, Shah said the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (amendment) Act will be formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. "Because of the corona, such a massive process cannot be carried out. As soon as COVID vaccination starts, we will discuss it," he said.

READ MORE: BJP's 'Mission Bengal': Biggest exodus from TMC in single day, Amit Shah says more in store