Pope Francis met PM Modi twice: A look at historic meetings and their significance | Watch The first-ever meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis took place during the former's visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in October 2021. The second meeting occurred on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia in 2024.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, calling it a profound loss for the global community. Sharing his heartfelt message, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to Catholics across the world, acknowledging the Pope's lifelong dedication to service, compassion, and spiritual courage. In a statement of tribute, PM Modi highlighted how Pope Francis, from an early age, committed himself to the teachings and ideals of Lord Christ. PM Modi emphasised that for those grappling with suffering, Pope Francis became a symbol of hope and resilience.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," PM Modi added. Notably, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at his Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence on Easter Monday.

PM Modi's meetings with Pope Francis

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had an opportunity to meet Pope Francis on two occasions, which showcased the deepening of ties between India and the Vatican. These meetings offered an opportunity for India to engage with the Catholic Church at the highest level. Pope Francis, known for his humility and progressive views, received PM Modi warmly on both occasions, and their interactions reflected a mutual commitment to peace, climate action, and global solidarity.

First meeting – Vatican City, October 30, 2021

The first-ever meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis took place during the former's visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in October 2021. Held at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, the 55-minute-long meeting was described as warm and thoughtful. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global health, climate change, and poverty alleviation. PM Modi had also extended an official invitation to Pope Francis to visit India which was graciously accepted by the Pope. This marked the first such interaction between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in over two decades.

Second meeting – G7 Summit in Italy, June 14, 2024

The second meeting occurred on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia. The visual of PM Modi warmly embracing Pope Francis had become one of the highlights of the summit. The duo once again exchanged words on global peace, sustainability, and compassion. PM Modi had reiterated his invitation for a papal visit to India and expressed his admiration for Pope Francis's commitment to humanity and the environment.

Significance of Pope Francis-Narendra Modi meetings

These meetings not only highlighted India’s growing engagement with global spiritual leadership but also symbolised respect for religious diversity and shared responsibility towards global issues. The dialogues between PM Modi and Pope Francis are said to be key moments in India-Vatican relations, rooted in mutual understanding and the spirit of universal brotherhood

Who was Pope Francis?

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the first-ever from the Americas. He made history in March 2013 when he was elected after Pope Benedict XVI's resignation, becoming not only the first Jesuit pope but also the first non-European pontiff in over 1,200 years.

Known for his humility, compassion, and progressive thinking, Pope Francis brought a fresh wave of reform and relatability to the Vatican. He championed causes like climate action, economic justice, interfaith dialogue, and inclusion of marginalised communities. Unlike his predecessors, he often shunned luxury, lived in modest quarters, and emphasised service over status.