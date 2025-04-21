Pope Francis dies at his Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence on Easter Monday after prolonged illness Pope Francis dies: The Pope breathed his last at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. Known for his progressive views and deep compassion, the Pope had been a transformative figure for the Church and the world.

Vatican City:

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at his Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence on Monday. It was announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell -- the Vatican camerlengo. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement. Francis breathed his last after a prolonged illness.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy. The illness had reportedly begun affecting his kidneys, with early signs of renal complications surfacing in recent days. His health had been a concern in recent months, and the Church had been closely monitoring his condition. Pope Francis had been hospitalised at the same facility earlier in 2021, where he spent 10 days recovering from a colon surgery.

Pope's last appearance on Easter Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis had also emerged from his convalescence on Easter to bless the thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia. “Viva il Papa!” (Long live the pope), “Bravo!” the crowd had shouted as Francis looped through the square in his open-topped popemobile and then up and down the main avenue leading to it.

Who was Pope Francis? A look at his life and legacy

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the first-ever from the Americas. He made history in March 2013 when he was elected after Pope Benedict XVI's resignation, becoming not only the first Jesuit pope but also the first non-European pontiff in over 1,200 years.

Known for his humility, compassion, and progressive thinking, Pope Francis brought a fresh wave of reform and relatability to the Vatican. He championed causes like climate action, economic justice, interfaith dialogue, and inclusion of marginalised communities. Unlike his predecessors, he often shunned luxury, lived in modest quarters, and emphasised service over status.

Throughout his papacy, he advocated for the poor, spoke against consumerism and corruption, and called for a more inclusive Church—open to all, including the LGBTQ+ community. His encyclical Laudato Si' on environmental responsibility was groundbreaking, blending faith with urgent global concerns. Even amid criticism from traditionalists, Pope Francis remained a unifying figure with a message rooted in love, mercy, and peace.

