Pope Francis dies at 88: A legacy of compassion, reform, and remarkable words Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88, marking the end of a transformative papacy that spanned over a decade. His leadership was defined by a focus on mercy, interfaith dialogue, and a commitment to addressing global challenges.

Vatican City:

Pope Francis died on Monday morning, leaving behind a plethora of reformative messages and a 12-year-long papacy resonating compassion, dialogue and global conversations. The Vatican camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announced his death. "Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta," the Vatican said. The pontiff, who was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, dedicated his life to the service of the Lord and his Church.

He is the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the first Jesuit pope, as well as the first from the Americas (Argentina), and the first non-European pope in over 1,200 years.

Delving deeper into his remarkable papacy:

Climate change and the environment:

In 2015, Pope Francis released Laudato Si’ ("Praise Be to You"), one of the most influential papal encyclicals in modern history. It called for urgent action to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and safeguard the planet for future generations.

Grounded in both science and faith, the document emphasised that caring for the environment is a moral obligation, especially toward the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by ecological degradation. It positioned the Vatican as a global moral authority on environmental issues and influenced climate discussions worldwide, including at the United Nations.

"The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth."

Declared the Jubilee Year of Mercy

Pope Francis announced the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy from December 8, 2015, to November 20, 2016. This special holy year focused on the themes of forgiveness, reconciliation, and compassion. During this time, the pope encouraged Catholics to reflect deeply on God's mercy, open their hearts to others, and forgive freely.

One notable gesture was his extension of the power to absolve the sin of abortion to all priests—a move that symbolised a more inclusive and understanding Church. The Jubilee included symbolic acts such as opening the "Holy Doors" of cathedrals around the world and focused on mercy as the essence of God's nature.

Interfaith bridge: Signed the document on human fraternity with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

In a historic moment for interfaith dialogue, Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in Abu Dhabi. The document called for peace between nations, religions, and cultures, and emphasised the shared values of compassion, justice, and human dignity.

It condemned terrorism, religious extremism, and the misuse of religion for violent purposes. The event marked the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula and underscored Francis’s commitment to building bridges with the Muslim world and promoting unity across faiths.

Apologised for abuses against indigenous peoples in Canada

In July 2022, Pope Francis made a pilgrimage of penance to Canada, where he issued a heartfelt apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse of Indigenous children in residential schools. These schools, many of which were operated by Church institutions, were part of a government-sponsored system aimed at forcibly assimilating Indigenous children into Euro-Canadian culture.

Pope Francis acknowledged the systemic cultural suppression and physical and emotional trauma inflicted on generations of Indigenous families. His apology was seen as a significant step toward healing and reconciliation, though many Indigenous leaders also called for further action, including reparations and access to historical records.

The Church cannot be herself without the woman and her role: Pope Francis

Pope Francis asserted the vital role of women in the Church, recognising their essential contributions to its life and mission. He praised women for their nurturing and life-giving roles, stressing their importance in both society and the Church. While affirming women's importance, Pope Francis called for greater involvement in Church leadership.

"The role of women is a reflection of the Church, it is vital to the Church's mission."

Pope Francis on COVID-19 and solidarity

Pope Francis responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with deep reflection, compassion, and a call for global solidarity. He acknowledged the severe global impact of the virus and stressed the need for human fraternity and shared responsibility. He addressed both the health crisis and the social, economic, and moral implications of the pandemic.

"This is a time to build bridges, not walls."