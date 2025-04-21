Pope Francis dies at 88 after suffering from prolonged 'double pneumonia', know what it is Pope Francis dies at 88 after suffering from prolonged 'double pneumonia.' In this article, we have explained about the disease, its causes, symptoms, and more.

New Delhi:

The Vatican said on Monday that Pope Francis had passed away at the age of 88 following a protracted illness. Following the resignation of Benedict XVI, the pontiff, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, became pope in 2013.

During his twelve years as pope, the pope had experienced several illnesses. Numerous medical appointments and worries about his health have characterised the final months of his pontificate. Francis was suffering from 'double pneumonia' for a prolonged period.

What is double pneumonia?

Double pneumonia is a condition in which both lungs get infected. It is caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. This infection affects the air sacs (alveoli) of the lungs, which become swollen and filled with fluid, causing difficulty in breathing for the person. Double pneumonia is more dangerous than ordinary pneumonia because a larger part of the lungs is affected by it, which means the person's body is not able to take in oxygen properly.

Causes of double pneumonia

Double pneumonia can occur due to many reasons, which mainly include infection with bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Let us know about them in detail.

Bacterial Infection

Bacterial infection can cause pneumonia because of two types of bacteria. These include Streptococcus pneumoniae and Mycoplasma pneumoniae. Mycoplasma pneumoniae, also called "walking pneumonia," causes mild but long-lasting pneumonia.

Viral Infection

Influenza virus and rhinovirus are known to cause double pneumonia. It can cause fever and flu. Apart from this, coronavirus (such as COVID-19) can also cause double pneumonia.

Fungal Infection

Fungal pneumonia is more common in people with weak immunity. Fungi such as Histoplasma and Candida can also cause pneumonia.

Weak Immune System

The elderly, children, and people with serious illnesses are more likely to get infected. Apart from this, diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer can also increase the risk of pneumonia.

Smoking and Pollution

Smoking weakens the lungs, increasing the risk of infection. Breathing in air pollution puts more pressure on the lungs, increasing the risk of pneumonia.

Symptoms of double pneumonia

Body temperature may increase suddenly.

Shortness of breath may occur due to fluid filling the lungs.

Persistent cough, which may be accompanied by mucus or blood.

Feeling sharp pain in the chest while breathing or coughing.

The body gets tired very quickly.

Feeling severe chills and sweating.

When a person suffers from double pneumonia, the oxygen level in the person's body may decrease. Also, the person has trouble breathing every day and feels tired most of the time. These symptoms should not be ignored. If anyone sees its symptoms, they should immediately contact a doctor.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)