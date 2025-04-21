Pope Francis dies: When was his last public appearance, and what was his last message to the world? Pope Francis passed away at 88 on Monday, shortly after making a surprise public appearance on Easter Sunday. Despite recovering from a near-fatal illness, he delivered a message of peace and hope from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, blessing thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

Vatican City:

Pope Francis, the beloved pontiff known for his compassion and focus on social justice, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who said in a statement, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Just a day before his passing, Pope Francis made a brief appearance on Easter Sunday, greeting the faithful in St. Peter's Square. Despite his recent health struggles, including a serious bout of double pneumonia, Francis’ appearance was met with cheers and applause. His voice was stronger than it had been in weeks, and he wished the crowd, “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!”

Delighted crowd with popemobile tour

“Viva il Papa!” (Long live the Pope) and “Bravo!” echoed through the square as Pope Francis made his way through the crowd in his open-topped popemobile. The Pope paused several times to bless babies brought to him, a heartwarming sight that seemed almost unthinkable just weeks ago as he fought for his life in the hospital. Despite his improved condition, Francis chose not to celebrate the Easter Mass in the piazza, delegating that responsibility to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica. However, after the Mass concluded, he made his customary appearance on the loggia balcony above the basilica entrance, where he spent over 20 minutes imparting the apostolic blessing in Latin.

A call for peace and reflection

The Pope’s appearance on the balcony was met with an outpouring of cheers, as a military band played the Holy See and Italian anthems. Francis, standing in the sunshine on a beautiful spring day, waved to the crowd as Vatican Archbishop Diego Ravelli read aloud his speech. In his address, the Pope made a powerful global appeal for peace, calling attention to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Congo, and Myanmar.

“May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace,” the Pope’s message said, adding, “In this Jubilee year, may Easter also be a fitting occasion for the liberation of prisoners of war and political prisoners!” These heartfelt words were a reminder of the Pope’s enduring commitment to peace and justice, even as his health challenges continue to limit his public engagements.

A limited but meaningful return

Pope Francis had significantly reduced his public appearances following his return to the Vatican on March 23, after a 38-day hospital stay. Easter Sunday marked his most significant public outing since then, following his visit to a downtown Rome prison on Holy Thursday. While still following doctors' orders for two months of convalescence and respiratory therapy, Francis’s appearance on Easter was a poignant reminder of his deep connection with the faithful and his ongoing focus on serving those most in need.

In his final days, Pope Francis remained dedicated to his mission, even as he grappled with the toll of illness. His presence, both as a spiritual leader and as a man of action, will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched with his message of love, peace, and justice.

(With inputs from AP)