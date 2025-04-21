Pope dies: From being first to take the name Francis to refusing Apostolic Palace, some interesting facts The pope suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy. In the weeks before his death, he had been treated for chronic lung disease, including a respiratory crisis.

Vatican City:

Pope Francis, the 266th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 on Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis became Pope on March 13, 2013, after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned. He has not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised, where doctors diagnosed a complex infection that developed into double pneumonia. The Pope suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy. In the weeks before his death, he had been treated for chronic lung disease, including a respiratory crisis.

As the world bids farewell today to Pope Francis, let's have a look at some interesting facts about him.

1. First Pope from the Americas

He was the first Pope from the Western Hemisphere, the first from South America, the first from the Jesuit order and the first to take the name Francis.

2. Refused signature red shoes

He believed in simplicity and refused the ermine-trimmed red velvet mozzetta, the gold pectoral cross and the pair of red shoes prepared for him. He kept his simple silver cross and well-worn black shoes.

3. Refused to live in Apostolic Palace

He refused to live in the Vatican Palace and instead opted to stay in Domus Casa Marta.

4. Used to be bouncer at a nightclub

Before becoming a Pope, he took some odd jobs, including being a bouncer.

5. He loved Tango

"Tango comes from deep within me,” he had said in 2010.

6. Had only one lung

Pope lost part of his lung during his childhood due to a respiratory infection and had only one lung.

7. He used to pop out of Vatican

The Pope would sneak out of the Vatican from time to time. Once, he left the Vatican to personally visit an optician. There are some other similar incidents.

8. Empowered women

He helped in women's empowerment by appointing them to managerial roles in the Vatican.

9. Love for children

"Let the children come to me," he would say. Children would approach the Pope during audiences.

10. Social Media

He has millions of followers on social media platforms.