'Chennai vision' a start of new era in India-China relations: PM Modi at delegation talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the opening remark at the ongoing delegation-level talks on the second day of the informal summit between India and China. The remarks were delivered at the Tango hall in Mamallapuram, following one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Delivered the opening remark, Prime Minister Modi said there have been deep cultural and trade relations between Tamil Nadu and China.

In continuation, Prime Minister Modi said India and China have been economic powers for most of the last 2000 years.

The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in our relations and gave a fresh momentum, the prime minister said, adding the strategic communication between our two countries has also increased.

Delivering his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the Wuhan summit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today's 'Chennai vision' is the start of a new era in India-China relations.

Chennai is historic link between India and China, Modi added.

At the delegation-level talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations," the Chinese President said.

"We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Jinping said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a fresh round of one-on-one discussion on Saturday at a tranquil beach resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal in Kovalam on the second and final day of the informal summit, signalling an intent to refashion ties for greater bilateral cooperation.

After around hour-long talks at the Fisherman's Cove resort, the two leaders took a stroll along the beach and were seen engaged in a discussion.

Earlier, Modi and Xi came together to the venue in a golf cart.

Sources said the talks between the two leaders went off well. The tete-e-tete was followed by delegation-level discussions.

On Friday, Modi and Xi held a two-and-a-half-hour “open and cordial” one-on-one discussion over dinner, vowing to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and expand bilateral trade and investment.

Also Read | Video shows PM Narendra Modi plogging on Mamallapuram beach

Also Read | Six-feet Annam lamp and Thanjavur painting: PM Modi's gifts to Jinping