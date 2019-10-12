Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Video shows PM Narendra Modi plogging on Mamallapuram beach ahead of talks with Xi

Video shows PM Narendra Modi plogging on Mamallapuram beach ahead of talks with Xi

In Mamallapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen plogging at the beach. A video posted on his official Twitter handle shows him cleaning the beach side.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2019 10:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram, for over 30 minutes. Modi was seen collecting plastic bottles, plates and other garbage thrown on the beach outside the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa near where he is staying. Walking barefoot along the seashore, he was seen picking up slippers from the sands normally given to guests staying at the five-star property.

In a series of tweets in keeping with his Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Prime Minister also said, "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff."

A video posted through Prime Minister's Twitter handle shows him spending time on the beach.

PM Narendra Modi also took a refreshing walk and exercised on the beach in Tamil Nadu.

India Tv - PM Modi at a beach in Mamallapuram

Image Source : TWITTER/PM MODI

PM Modi at a beach in Mamallapuram

India Tv - PM Modi on Mamallapuram beach

Image Source : TWITTER/PM MODI

PM Modi on Mamallapuram beach

India Tv - PM Modi on Mamallapuram beach

Image Source : TWITTER

PM Modi on Mamallapuram beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, the second day of the informal summit between India and China. The two leaders will have a comprehensive one-on-one meeting. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping is expected to last nearly 40 minutes, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. Both sides will, then, issue separate statements on the outcome of the summit.

Strategic affairs expert Ambassador Ashok Kantha said the focus of the summit on Friday and Saturday would be to move beyond contentious issues and not allow the Kashmir issue to adversely impact overall ties.

Also Read | Six-feet Annam lamp and Thanjavur painting: PM Modi's gifts to Jinping

Also Read | India-China informal summit Day 2: Modi, Xi to hold one-on-one talks

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMore than 3 crore RTI applications filed so far: Report