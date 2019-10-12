Video shows PM Narendra Modi plogging on Mamallapuram beach ahead of talks with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was pictured plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram, for over 30 minutes. Modi was seen collecting plastic bottles, plates and other garbage thrown on the beach outside the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa near where he is staying. Walking barefoot along the seashore, he was seen picking up slippers from the sands normally given to guests staying at the five-star property.

In a series of tweets in keeping with his Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Prime Minister also said, "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff."

A video posted through Prime Minister's Twitter handle shows him spending time on the beach.

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.



Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.



Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!



Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also took a refreshing walk and exercised on the beach in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, the second day of the informal summit between India and China. The two leaders will have a comprehensive one-on-one meeting. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping is expected to last nearly 40 minutes, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. Both sides will, then, issue separate statements on the outcome of the summit.

Strategic affairs expert Ambassador Ashok Kantha said the focus of the summit on Friday and Saturday would be to move beyond contentious issues and not allow the Kashmir issue to adversely impact overall ties.

