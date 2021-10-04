Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI PM Modi to inaugurate oxygen plant at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on October 7. During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, news agency ANI reported.

On the same day, PM Modi will be completing 20 years of his service on a constitutional post since he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in the year 2001.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an oxygen plant at AIIMS, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also assist him," sources told ANI.

PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand a 'good sign': CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state a "good sign" and said he was eagerly waiting for this moment.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said the prime minister has a special attachment to the state, and it has seen unprecedented progress under the present dispensation at the Center.

"Prime Minister Modi is the world's tallest leader today. His coming to the 'land of gods' (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We had been waiting for this very moment," said Dhami whose state will go to polls next year.

