PM Modi to visit Lucknow on Oct 5, to review Ayodhya masterplan, flag off 75 electric buses. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate — New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape and a conference and exhibition on the subject — at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh on October 5. During the visit, the Prime Minister will be shown the master plan to develop Ayodhya.

Since assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh next year, it is believed that PM Modi may visit the state at least once every month. The Prime Minister had last visited Varanasi in July and Aligarh in September.

Prime Minister Modi will hand over digital keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in 75 districts of Lucknow's Urban Conclave and will also talk to six beneficiaries.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 75 projects worth 4,737 crores, flag off 75 electric buses in 10 smart cities of UP and release a table book of 75 successful projects.

The entire visit is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

