PM Modi tops 'most trusted world leader' ratings again with 75% support

New Delhi:

Despite remaining in power for 11 consecutive years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains unwaning as he continues to remain the world's "most trusted" leader, with 75 per cent approval ratings, according to the data by the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker. The data further showed that PM Modi was 'disapproved' by only 18 per cent of the people, while seven per cent did not have an opinion about him.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was a distant second on the list, with an approval rating of 59 per cent. He was followed by Argentinean President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who had approval ratings of 57 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively. The fifth in the list was Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with a 54 per cent approval rating.

Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum and Switzerland's Karin Keller-Sutter were in sixth and seventh positions, with approval ratings of 53 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively. US President Donald Trump's approval ratings, however, had plunged to 44 per cent, with him grabbing the eighth spot in the list.

Meanwhile, Poland's Donald Tusk was in ninth place with a 41 per cent approval rating, followed by Italy's Giorgia Meloni in tenth place with a 40 per cent approval rating.

PM Modi topped the chart in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

PM Modi has held the top position in Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker since 2021, when his rating was 70 per cent. In 2022 and 2023, his approval ratings stood at 71 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively. In 2024, his approval rating was 78 per cent, as per the data.

BJP leaders hail PM Modi

Meanwhile, BJP leaders lauded the Prime Minister as he continues to remain the world's "most trusted" leader. Hailing PM Modi, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the country is in "safe hands". "Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also lauded the Prime Minister and called the ratings a "proud moment for every Indian". "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji once again secures the top spot in the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker, reaffirming his position as the world's highest-rated and most trusted leader. This achievement is a testament to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to nation-building, and the unshakeable faith and support of the people," he posted on 'X'.

