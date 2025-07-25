'From one chaiwala to another': UK tea seller's 'chai pe charcha' moment with PM Modi, Starmer goes viral The moment that stood out and made Patel viral was his witty remark when he hands over a cup of tea to PM Modi. "From one chaiwala to another," Patel is heard saying.

New Delhi:

In a heartwarming moment symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the UK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a cup of traditional Indian masala chai during Modi’s recent visit to Britain. The tea session took place at Chequers, the UK Prime Minister’s official country residence, coinciding with the signing of a landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that promises to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Adding a special flavour to this historic occasion was Akhil Patel, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and founder of Amala Chai, who set up a vibrant tea stall on the Chequers lawn. Known for blending authentic Indian tea leaves with spices sourced directly from Assam and Kerala, Patel’s “masala chai” was brewed with love right in London.

As PM Modi and PM Starmer approached the stall, Patel greeted them with warmth and pride, explaining, "Our tea is sourced from India, but brewed here in London." The exchange quickly turned memorable when Patel handed a cup to PM Modi with a cheeky remark, “From one chaiwala to another.” The playful nod to Modi’s humble beginnings as a tea seller brought smiles all around, including a chuckle and approving nod from the Prime Minister himself.

Starmer, after taking a sip, praised the tea, calling it “lovely” and appreciating the blend’s rich flavours. PM Modi later shared pictures from the moment on social media, captioning it “Chai Pe Charcha with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers… brewing stronger India-UK ties!”

This simple yet powerful interaction beautifully captured the spirit of connection, culture, and collaboration. For PM Modi, who famously began his journey as a chaiwala at a railway station in Gujarat, this moment was a poignant reminder of his roots and the bridging of worlds through the humble cup of tea.

Akhil Patel, who started Amala Chai in 2019, expressed his excitement on social media: "Just a casual Thursday serving chai for Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. Conversations that inspire. Moments that matter."

The event also highlighted the broader significance of the visit—the signing of a historic free trade deal that will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce duties on British goods, aiming to double bilateral trade to $112 billion by 2030.

As tea leaves steep and flavours blend, the moment at Chequers stood as a perfect metaphor for the blossoming friendship between India and the UK—rich, warm, and full of promise. The shared “chai pe charcha” is a reminder that sometimes, the simplest things—like a cup of tea—can brew the strongest bonds.