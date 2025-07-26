PM Modi attends Maldives Independence Day as chief guest, signals renewed bilateral ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation as chief guest at Maldives' Independence Day marks a renewed effort to strengthen India-Maldives ties on their 60th diplomatic anniversary.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the chief guest at the Maldives’ Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. The island nation is commemorating its Diamond Jubilee — the 60th anniversary of independence — with a grand ceremony held in the capital, Male. The presence of PM Modi at the event highlights a positive turn in the India-Maldives relationship after months of diplomatic tension.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu extended the invitation to PM Modi, marking the first time the Indian leader has attended the country’s Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest. The event is being widely viewed as a step toward strengthening ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

EAM Jaishankar shares greetings

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also extended greetings to the people and government of Maldives on their 60th Independence Day. Sharing a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Congratulations to the Government and people of Maldives on the occasion of their Diamond Jubilee of Independence. Privileged to be in Male today for the celebrations alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are also celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries. We reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our partnership for peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indian Ocean region."

PM Modi meets Maldivian vice president

Following the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with Maldivian Vice President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. The leaders discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including infrastructure, technology, climate change, and energy.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted: "Had a very good meeting with Vice President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly beneficial to our people. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come."

Background and significance

India and Maldives share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties. However, the relationship faced recent challenges following political shifts in the Maldivian leadership and concerns over foreign influence in the region. PM Modi's participation in the Independence Day event signals renewed efforts to reset and reinforce bilateral engagement.

As both countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the reaffirmation of commitment to regional peace and cooperation is seen as a timely and crucial step forward.