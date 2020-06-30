PM Narendra Modi speech: From welfare schemes to One Nation One Ration Card | Highlights

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI PM Narendra Modi's address to nation | Highlights

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday at 4 pm. Speculation was rife as to what will the Prime Minister say as the country is still tackling coronavirus in addition to the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh. PM Modi' however, chose to speak about domestic matters that included food security and Public Distribution System. PM Modi did mention coronavirus pandemic but to reprimand the countrymen for lowering their guard against the deadly pandemic

Read on for 10 big statements from PM Modi's speech

PM Modi address to nation | Highlights:

One Nation One Ration Card scheme is being actively worked upon. Such a ration card will help those who travel away from their home states. We announced package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Rs 31,000 crore have been deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families in last 3 months. PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, govt will provide free ration to 80 crore poor citizens. Each member of the family will get 5 kg wheat or rice. Also, every family will get 1 Kg whole chana per month. This will be free of cost. Compared to other nations battling coronavirus, India's position is relatively stable. Negligence of personal hygiene and precautions is increasing as India enters into the 'Unlock' phase. Citizens abided by rules during lockdown. But now, norms are being flouted. Do not do so. We are entering in Unlock 2. Festive season is at hand. Also is the season of cough and fever. We should take care of our health. Earlier, we were more cautious of washing hands and 'Do gaj ki doori'. If someone flouting norms, inform the authorities. Today, the nation is able to provide free foodgrains, it is because of our hardworking farmers and honest taxpayers.

