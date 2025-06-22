PM Modi speaks with Iran President after US strikes on nuclear sites, urges 'immediate de-escalation' Iran-Israel war: PM Narendra Modi further emphasised the importance of restoring peace, security, and stability at the earliest. He reiterated India’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at calming tensions and ensuring regional and global security.

New Delhi:

In the wake of rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial conversation with the newly elected President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the rapidly evolving regional situation.

Call for 'immediate de-escalation'

During the detailed exchange, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the recent escalations in the region. Stressing the urgent need to prevent further deterioration, he reiterated India's consistent call for immediate de-escalation and restraint from all parties involved.

Dialogue and diplomacy stressed as the way forward

Highlighting India's long-standing support for peaceful conflict resolution, the Prime Minister underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to lasting peace. He conveyed that all sides must prioritise constructive engagement over confrontation.

Restoration of peace and stability emphasised

Modi further emphasised the importance of restoring peace, security, and stability at the earliest. He reiterated India’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at calming tensions and ensuring regional and global security.

India’s role as a responsible global voice

The conversation reflects India’s growing role as a balanced and responsible global voice, especially in conflict-prone regions. By reaching out to Tehran at a critical juncture, New Delhi continues its diplomatic outreach to promote peace and safeguard international stability.

Israel probes Haifa strike after sirens fail to sound

Israeli authorities have launched an investigation after no air raid sirens were triggered in Haifa during a missile strike from Iran earlier today, despite at least one projectile landing in the city.

Alert system under scrutiny

The Home Front Command confirmed that while a warning had been issued to residents in advance, sirens—which typically alert civilians to incoming threats—did not sound in Haifa at the time of impact. Officials are now probing whether a malfunction in the interceptor system could have caused the lapse.

Systems functioned 'as designed,' say officials

Preliminary findings suggest that the overall alert system operated as designed. However, the lack of localised siren activation in Haifa is being treated as a serious concern, especially given the potential risks to public safety.

Incident under review

The matter remains under active review as military and civil defense teams work to determine whether any technical glitches or procedural errors contributed to the failure. Authorities have assured residents that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent a recurrence.

Here are some related stories of Iran-Israel conflict situation-