Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites day after nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Pakistan's reaction came after President Donald Trump announced that the US forces had attacked three key Iranian nuclear sites. It remained unclear early on how much damage had been inflicted, but Iran had pledged to retaliate if the US joined the Israeli assault.

A day after recommending President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership", Pakistan on Sunday "condemned" the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of international law and warning of the risk of further escalation of violence in the region. The United States carried out airstrikes early Sunday on three critical Iranian sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, targeting key facilities associated with Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran has the right to defend: Pakistan

In a post on its official X account, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law," adding that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the United Nations Charter.

"Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the post read.

"The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it said.

Pakistan, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Iran, has called for an immediate end to the hostilities between Israel and Iran. Emphasising the importance of diplomacy, Islamabad said that military escalation is not a viable solution and that peaceful dialogue remains the only sustainable path to achieving long-term stability in the region. "Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistani government had said it had decided to formally nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The statement came days after Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was invited to the White House for lunch with Donald Trump. "The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," it had said.

US bombs Iran

President Trump announced the overnight massive precision strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites in a televised address to the nation from the White House. Describing them as a spectacular military success, he said they had completely and fully obliterated the nuclear sites. Iran, he said, would now have to make peace.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the attacks, but insisted its nuclear programme will not be stopped. Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog agency said there were no immediate signs of radioactive contamination at the three locations following the strikes.

The nuclear fuel enrichment site at Fordo is buried deep beneath a mountain, and the attack against it used bunker-buster bombs designed to penetrate the ground before exploding, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. Only the United States has the 30,000-pound (13,600-kilogramme) munition and the stealth bombers used to deliver them. US submarines also launched about 30 Tomahawk missiles during the attack, according to another US official who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump warned there would be additional strikes if Tehran retaliated against US forces. "There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack. "Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history," he said in a video message directed at the American president. The US, he said, "has done what no other country on earth could do."

Iran's response

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X Sunday that the US attacks "will have everlasting consequences" and that Tehran "reserves all options" to retaliate. Iranian missiles struck areas in northern and central Israel, an Israeli rescue service said, wounding at least 16 people and damaging several buildings. Israel's military said it had "swiftly neutralized" the Iranian missile launchers that had fired, and that it had begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran.

In a lengthy statement posted Sunday morning, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the "US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran." It said Iran "reserves its right to resist with full force against US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime, and to defend Iran's security and national interests."

